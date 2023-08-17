Advertise
Sierra Vista Police Department receives grant for new radios and grappler devices

By Emilee Miranda
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Sierra Vista Police Department recently received a $108,000 grant to purchase five in-car radios and eight grapplers.

The money comes from the Border Security Grant Fund through the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs.

“This gives us that tool to have them hopefully intermediate in unpredictable situations and bring safety to the community,” said Deputy Chief Lawrence Boutte with the Sierra Vista Police Department.

Boutte said being so close to the border, a pursuit will often start in their jurisdiction or come through their jurisdiction. Currently, they use two methods in this situation.

“Our options right now is to follow behind the vehicle until they decide to stop or terminate, and we see that oftentimes, they continue whether you terminate the pursuit or not,” said Boutte.

This type of situation occurred recently in their jurisdiction. A pursuit was terminated, but the vehicle kept going, eventually crashing into a wall. Boutte said using a grappler in this situation could have changed the outcome.

“This would be a tool that we would be able to bring that to a stop because we probably have a fairly significant amount of pursuits in this area compared to even some of the larger agencies out there,” said Boutte.

Once the grapplers are in use, the department’s goal is to have two available during their three shifts. The device will be attached to the bumper of the car and will deploy a tow-like strap.

“You actually drive it underneath the wheel of the car, it wraps around the axle, the tire and brings that car to a stop. And the car is tethered to the police vehicle that deploys that item,” said Boutte.

The device is essential for keeping officers, the community, and those in the car safe.

“Oftentimes, these have to do with illegal immigration. So there’s folks inside of those vehicles that are not actually in the pursuit, they just happen to be involved by chance,” said Boutte.

The new radios will also be used to fill a service gap as some of their cars currently do not have them. This will make it easier for officers in a pursuit.

“All officers have their portable radio but when you’re in the vehicle, especially in conjunction with the grapplers when you’re pursuing the vehicles, it can be very difficult to reach up, but it’s much easier with that radio monitor inside the vehicle,” said Boutte.

Boutte hopes the equipment can be used by the start of 2024. Officers will have to go through training before they are able to operate the grapplers.

