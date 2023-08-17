Advertise
Suspect accused of sex offense charges

He faces multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, and continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond was set at $500,000.
He faces multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, and continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond was set at $500,000.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been arrested on sexual offense charges with a minor, officials say.

On July 30th, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office began investigating allegations of sexual conduct with a minor.

After a preliminary investigation and based on evidence collected and analyzed, the suspect was identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Jessee, a resident of Sierra Vista.

On August 1st, Detectives met with Jessee and interviewed him regarding the misconduct allegations.

Jessee was ultimately taken into custody and subsequently booked into the Cochise County Jail. He faces multiple counts of sexual assault, sexual conduct with a minor, and continuous sexual abuse of a child. His bond was set at $500,000.

Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Detectives continue their investigation into Jessee’s conduct and there is the possibility that there may be other victims within Cochise County.

If you believe you are a victim of an assault/molestation by this suspect, please contact Detective Mike McGeoghegan at 520-803-3284.

