Tucson man who survived Maui fires looking to give back through faith

Local rabbi was just three miles from Lahaina when fire started.
By Sean Mahoney
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:13 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Travelers are still making their way home from the devastation in Maui – including one Tucson man who was just a couple miles down from the destruction as the fire came down.

Samuel Cohon, a Rabbi at the Beit Simcha congregation in the Catalina Foothills, was looking forward to a relaxing vacation in Maui.

“We have a six-month-old baby and we wanted to go get away for a week before getting ready for the Jewish high holidays which are coming up in about a month,” Cohon said.

Little did he know his vacation would be a little more unsettled than relaxed.

“The emotional impact is still…I’ll still be assimilating it for a while. Well, it was shockin,” Cohon said.

He stayed at the Kaanapali beach less than three miles from Lahaina. Seeing all the destruction up close.

“The wind was so strong that it actually blew giant palm branches off. They were kind of coming like spears.”

The reality of this vacation turned into a nightmare.

Like hundreds of others, he had to find a way to get resources.

“We drove north and found a convenience store waited in line 45 minutes to buy, like a couple of small boxes of cereal and about 100 tortillas.”

He had to start thinking about escape plans.

“If the fire had turned north, you know, our plan, such as it was as some people did just go in the ocean, you know, go to the beach. The water won’t burn.”

Even contacting family members to let them know he was okay was a struggle.

“My family didn’t know we were alive, you know, we could stand on the beach and try to get a signal along with everybody else.”

Finally, after days of seeing the wreckage in Lahaina, Cohon was able to make it back home to his congregation. He says that his experience helped restore his faith in humanity and something he wants to restore through his faith here in the old pueblo.

“In Jewish Musar tradition, it’s one of the things that you teach the most, which is a kind of ethical, spiritual exploration of how we can improve ourselves,” Cohon said.

Cohon has pushed his congregation and many others in the Jewish community to donate to the Maui strong fund, which he says is important to him after his experience and the push has already brought in some donations.

Reflecting on an experience he will never forget, he says it’s important not to forget those who helped him.

“I think in the face, something really, not even horrendous, necessarily, but just something really traumatic. It can bring people back to what’s best about being human.”

Cohon will hold his first service since returning from Maui on Friday when he plans to push for more donations.

If you would like to donate to the Maui Strong fund, you can donate here: https://www.hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong

