Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide this morning, August 17.

TPD says officers responded to a mobile home park Wednesday night about 11 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting at 826 West Prince Road, which is just west of Oracle Road.

Police say an adult male was found dead.

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.