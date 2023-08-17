Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a homicide this morning, August 17.

TPD says officers responded to a mobile home park Wednesday night about 11 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting at 826 West Prince Road, which is just west of Oracle Road.

Police say an adult male was found dead.

No suspects have been arrested and the investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.

