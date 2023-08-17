Advertise
Tucson remains a top rent raiser, but some relief could arrive soon

Rent prices could level off but solutions to address high rates are being discussed
By J.D. Wallace
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 7:43 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As inflation numbers calm down, rent continues to increase. Tucson was second in the nation for rent increases over the past twelve months, according to Apartment List. But there’s potential good news in the future for all renters and those struggling to keep up.

“This place is nice. It’s great for my dog and my plants and I’ve got all sorts of plants out there,” said Cathy Sturgeon as she sat in her apartment at Talavera Apartments.

She has lived at Talavera Apartments for 23 years. She’s on a fixed income and is grateful for the stability she has there with her dog, Sandy.

“I hear about people that are just barely making ends meet and I’m thinking, ‘wow, that’s gotta be hard,’” she said.

“We are missing that affordable housing stock. It’s really those individuals that don’t make a ton, that maybe have lower incomes that are really struggling,” said Meghan Heddings, executive director for Family Housing Resources.

FHR owns Talavera Apartments and is renovating about half of the 96 units there to keep them affordable for decades. Heddings said they have seen many housing cost-burdened individuals who pay 30 percent or more of their income for housing, and now there are even extremely cost-burdened people.

“When you’re using 50 percent on rent, it means you have very little for the remaining,” she said.

“I am worried that if rent prices do level off next year, some folks are going to see this as, ‘ok, it’s over’ or something like that,” said Keith Bentele, Ph.D., an associate research professor with Southwest Institute for Research on Women at the University of Arizona.

Bentele said that federal, state and local governments are infusing more money into housing solutions but that it is only a fraction of what is needed. They are also looking at policy and zoning solutions.

“I’ve never seen a moment where there seems to be so much serious discussion and movement on this issue and then again my concern is we’re not going to do enough fast enough,” he said.

“I don’t see how people are going to afford groceries. It’s just unbelievable,” Sturgeon said.

Cathy Sturgeon has seen her rent increase over the years at Talavera Apartments, which was necessary to maintain costs even there. But she knows that others have been exposed to far worse.

“If I lived in some more expensive place? Ugh, I don’t think I would be able to exist at all,” she said.

Family Housing Resources and Talavera Apartments are still accepting applications. Find out how to apply here.

