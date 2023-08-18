Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

2 found dead on university campus in Georgia, police say

A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.
A heavy police presence is seen at Columbus State University in Columbus, Georgia, on Friday.(Source: WTVM)
By Kelis McGhee and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM/Gray News) - A male and female have been found dead on Columbus State University campus.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said he believes it was an “apparent homicide, suicide.” He said it appears that the male shot and killed the female before shooting himself.

The female was found in a vehicle, and the male was found up against the tire of the vehicle, Bryan said.

Officers with Georgia Bureau of Investigation are on the scene, along with the Columbus Police Department and Columbus State University Police.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Former school counselor reaches plea deal for having sex with student
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storms cause damage in Marana

Latest News

FILE - Students hug at a memorial following a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Michigan school shooter who killed 4 was not mentally ill, doctor testifies
Liam, the son of fallen officer Cpl. Shawn Kelly with the Denham Springs Police Department,...
Fallen officer’s department shows up to celebrate his son’s first day of kindergarten
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea are bolstering mutual security commitments over objections of Beijing
Owner Ty Warner said all profits from its sale will go to the American Red Cross.
Beanie Babies introduces ‘Aloha Bear’ to benefit Hawaii wildfire victims
Police reported they found a live military-style explosive device inside the home of Marcus...
Police find live military-style explosive inside home of man being arrested