Arizona Autism Charter Schools opens first Tucson campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona’s first and only autism-focused charter school expands to a new location in Tucson. The Arizona Autism Charter School is opening a new campus for middle and high school students near 22nd Street and Swan Road.

This school is a free charter program focusing on STEAM, that’s science, technology, engineering, art and math. They have smaller class sizes and an outdoor space ideal for certain projects.

Diana Diaz-Harrison, Founder and Executive Director of Arizona Autism Charter Schools said, “This is our first campus outside of Metro Phoenix, we have three campuses in Metro Phoenix and we’ve been around for 10 years but our mission was always to serve students with Autism and their families across Arizona and beyond. So being here in Tucson is a dream come true because we are here to be a solution for families of kids with autism.”

To register your child for the 2023-24 school year visit Autismcharter.org. The first day of class is September 1st.

