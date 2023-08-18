Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Classes canceled for Marana High School due to severe storm damage

Storm damage at Marana High School.
Storm damage at Marana High School.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:03 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Due to the severe storm damage, the Marana Unified School District has announced that school is canceled tomorrow, August 18, for Marana High School students.

The MUSD Administration released the following statement:

“Due to campus damage and limited access to utilities/power currently, school is canceled for Marana High School students, including Tiger Cub Learning Center students, tomorrow, August 18.

We are in contact with the local electric company and we are monitoring power to MHS. Staff can expect to report to campus tomorrow for their normal Monday - Thursday work hours. Staff members should expect an email update by 7:30 a.m. providing additional information and directions.

CURRENT TRANSPORTATION AND STUDENT UPDATE AT MHS

As stated in a previous communication, buses that are headed northbound have left MHS. Buses traveling southbound have not been approved to leave campus by Marana Police Dept. All remaining students are safe in the central part of campus, including the cafeteria, with MHS administration and staff members, and they have access to food, water, and temporary lighting.

FAMILIES WANTING TO PICK UP STUDENTS

If families would like to pick up their student(s), they can. Please visit the front of the school to check in.

We will continue to provide updates this evening. Thank you for your continued support and patience during this time.”

