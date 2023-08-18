Continental Reserve Loop near Siesta Rock Dr closed until tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Marana Police Department, Continental Reserve Loop near Siesta Rock Dr will be closed until sometime tomorrow, August 18 due to downed power lines.

Tucson Electric Power is on the scene.

The MPD says Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary will be accessible from the west side of the Continental Reserve Loop.

