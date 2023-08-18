Advertise
Continental Reserve Loop near Siesta Rock Dr closed until tomorrow

Road closure announced.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:46 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - According to the Marana Police Department, Continental Reserve Loop near Siesta Rock Dr will be closed until sometime tomorrow, August 18 due to downed power lines.

Tucson Electric Power is on the scene.

The MPD says Rattlesnake Ridge Elementary will be accessible from the west side of the Continental Reserve Loop.

