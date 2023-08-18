Advertise
D-backs, Padres game rescheduled as Hurricane Hilary inches closer to California

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, right, throws to first too late for a double play as...
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, right, throws to first too late for a double play as San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. slides in late to second base during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in San Diego. San Diego Padres' Juan Soto was safe at first on the play. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:15 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Three Major League Baseball games have been rescheduled as Hurricane Hilary bears down on the southwest U.S., including Sunday’s game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.

The D-backs are in Southern California for a four-game series against the Padres that began Thursday night. While Friday night’s game (6:40 p.m. MST) will be played as scheduled, Sunday’s game is being moved to Saturday. That means the D-backs and Padres will play a split doubleheader on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m. MST respectively.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels are playing at home this weekend, and Sunday’s games have also been rescheduled. The Dodgers will play a split doubleheader with the Miami Marlins on Saturday, with game times at 12 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. MST. The Angels and Tampa Bay Rays will also play a split doubleheader on Saturday in Anaheim at 1:07 p.m. and 6:07 p.m.

Hilary is expected to make landfall in northern Baja, roughly 200 miles south of San Diego, by noon on Sunday. While it is expected to weaken significantly before crossing into the U.S., it would still be the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years.

It’s also expected to bring heavy rain to parts of Arizona this weekend. See the latest forecast here.

