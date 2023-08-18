Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tropics give Monsoon a boost this weekend

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:03 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - An approaching trough from the west paired with tropical moisture from the Pacific will give another boost to Monsoon Friday into the weekend. Some storms may be strong to severe, especially Friday afternoon and evening.

The exact track of Hurricane Hilary will impact our forecast, but the heaviest rainfall will stay west of Tucson. There, a Flood Watch is in effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening. High temperatures will fall below normal Saturday, Sunday, and Monday due to increased cloud cover and storm chances.

FRIDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. Some storms may be severe. High near 101°.

SATURDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 100°.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. High near 100°.

