Higher interest rates make mortgages more out of reach

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Long-time Realtors say higher interest rates are hard on first-time buyers, or anyone needing a loan, and the really low rates may never come back.

“It really kind of breaks my heart because they, it’s like they can’t get in. and they’ve been looking for like three years,” said Realtor Jenni Morrison, who works with Long Realty and has been in the Tucson market almost 30 years.

She said that higher interest rates pose a variety of challenges.

“Right now it’s so much harder because it’s young people and then you tell them, you’d better talk to a lender, and then they come back and they say, well, we can’t right now. I get that all the time,” Morrison said.

And that’s just to see if someone can afford the loan. High home prices are also making approval and closing a challenge.

“And they pay more to close a loan, too. I mean, they have to pay points, more points than they ever did, which comes to several thousand dollars just on top of everything to close it,” Morrison said.

Cash buyers and out-of-state buyers once again have the advantage. Morrison said that’s another place a Realtor can make a difference by appealing to the seller.

“You know, such as ‘this is a really nice family, they’re just starting,’ or ‘here’s someone down on their luck.’ I think there’s a lot more of that. A lot of people frown upon it. I think it’s the personal part of real estate,” Morrison said.

But sellers are also thinking twice; if they sell their home, they will have to get a loan at these higher rates. But waiting for the low rates that we had could be unrealistic.

“We’re not going to see what we saw again. I can go on experience and say we’re not going to see that again,” Morrison said.

Morrison’s out-of-state buyers, from California and Portland, Oregon, are selling there and buying much more homes for their money in Tucson.

