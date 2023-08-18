Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man jumps off Eiffel Tower with parachute

FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.
FILE - Police in Paris have arrested a man for jumping off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.(Artur Staszewski / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:09 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (CNN) - Authorities in Paris have arrested a man who jumped off the Eiffel Tower with a parachute.

The tower’s management company said security spotted him right after he entered the site Thursday morning.

They tried to stop him, but he went ahead with his jump.

The man landed on the roof of the nearby sports center, where police arrested him.

The tower’s management company has condemned the behavior.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
UPDATE: Storms cause road closures
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Former school counselor reaches plea deal for having sex with student
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storms cause damage in Marana

Latest News

The company’s president Jon Basalone squashed a rumor indicating his store may be installing...
Self-checkout isn’t coming to Trader Joe’s any time soon
The ex-wife of Jared Bridegan has been arrested in connection with his death.
Ex-wife arrested in man's killing
This undated handout issued by Cheshire Constabulary shows of nurse Lucy Letby. A neonatal...
Nurse found guilty of killing 7 babies and trying to kill 6 others in a neonatal ward
A $1 Michigan home described as 'world's cheapest home' hits the market.
‘World’s cheapest home’ listed for sale for $1