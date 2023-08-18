Marana High School mother and son recount hours after severe storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - What started out as a normal school day quickly turned into a nightmare for parents and students after a storm knocked out power and damaged the Marana High School campus.

Parents and students described the situation as chaotic and frightening.

At around 3:15pm on Thursday, students at Marana High said they were told to shelter in place because of the storm making its way through the area.

“A few minutes later, maybe 20-30 minutes later, our power starts flickering and goes out right after we get an announcement that we have a shelter in place,” said Julian Garcia, a Marana High School student.

Shelly Walsh, Julian Garcia’s mother, said, at this point, she and others parents had not received a lot of communication about what was happening.

“We did receive a MUSD email at about 3:38 p.m. But it didn’t really have much information. And my my son was stuck in the classroom until about 4:45,” said Shelly Walsh.

When students were finally able to leave their classrooms, they saw damage all over the campus. At this time, many students were able to go home with their parents.

Students like Garcia who take the bus were stuck on campus due to several road closures in the area. Some students added they saw some buses with cracked or shattered windows.

“They took us back into the school actually into the cafeteria to keep use there, for about 2 hours while they got the got everything figured out,” said Garcia.

Walsh, who was stuck in her home because of the road closures, said she was only relying on information she was receiving from her son over text.

“It’s extremely scary. I don’t know when I’m going to be able to get to my kid. I don’t know when he’s going to come home and he’s hungry, he’s tired,” said Walsh.

Garcia was stuck in the cafeteria. One student said it took staff at least two hours before they passed out water cups.

“He said that all they had were Styrofoam cups so they could get something from the drinking fountain and he was told that they will be there for three hours,” said Walsh.

Walsh said that she and other parents felt that they should have received more communication. She added that many parents took to Facebook to try and find out what was going on at the school.

“There’s all kinds of pages where everyone is asking each other, have you heard from the school? Do you know where your kids are? What’s going on? And that should never be the case,” said Walsh.

Marana High School and the Tiger Cub Learning Center will be closed Friday due to damage on campus and the limited power and water.

The full statement from the district can be found here.

