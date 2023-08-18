Marana Water customers to experience low-to-no water pressure until power is restored

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Marana Water customers in Gladden Farms and other areas of North Marana will be experiencing low-to-no water pressure because one of the boosters is not at full capacity at this time, according to the Town of Marana.

Water Production crews are monitoring the situation. Pressure will be restored once power is back on.

Visit Tucson Electric Power for updates.

