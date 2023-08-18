Advertise
PCSD asking for help to identify two robbery suspects

Robbery suspects
Robbery suspects(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two males in connection to a robbery investigation.

The PCSD responded to reports of a robbery at the Circle K at 4802 N. Sabino Canyon Rd. at 11:04 p.m. on July 8.

Authorities said two males entered the store and stole numerous items. One of the males was carrying a handgun during the incident.

The PCSD said they were believed to be driving the vehicle in the photo shown below.

If anyone has information on the identity of either of these two suspects, please call 911 or call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Robbery suspect
Robbery suspect(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Robbery investigation
Robbery investigation(Pima County Sheriff's Department)

