PCSD asking for help to identify two robbery suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two males in connection to a robbery investigation.

The PCSD responded to reports of a robbery at the Circle K at 4802 N. Sabino Canyon Rd. at 11:04 p.m. on July 8.

Authorities said two males entered the store and stole numerous items. One of the males was carrying a handgun during the incident.

The PCSD said they were believed to be driving the vehicle in the photo shown below.

If anyone has information on the identity of either of these two suspects, please call 911 or call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

