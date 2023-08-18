Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer

Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 2:37 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A driver is recovering after crashing their vehicle into multiple parked cars to avoid hitting a deer.

KTIV reports that the crash occurred Friday morning on Floyd Boulevard, a few minutes from downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway and ended up losing control of their car.

The vehicle struck 13 parked cars at a Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

Luckily, initial reports didn’t mention any serious injuries in the crash.

A total of 13 cars suffered damage in the sales lot.

Copyright KTIV via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storm damage at Marana High School.
Classes canceled for Marana High School due to severe storm damage
Zobella Brazil Vinik, 29, is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a teen...
Former school counselor reaches plea deal for having sex with student

Latest News

This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja as rare tropical storm watch issued for California
Robbery suspects
PCSD asking for help to identify two robbery suspects
Sources tell Arizona's Family that one IRS agent was accidently shot, killed by another agent...
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads