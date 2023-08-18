Second Chance Tucson Fair held at TCC, helps people released from jail find jobs and resources

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Finding a job is hard enough, but when you have a record, it’s even harder.

The Second Chance Fair, held at the Tucson Convention Center, aims to help those in jail find work, a difficult task without any guidance or resources offered by the fair.

This is the first time the event was held in person since the pandemic. Visitors had the chance to meet face-to-face with members from 40 different organizations and 25 different employers as they search for a career.

“A lot of people don’t have resources or don’t know where to go, but [here], you got it all wrapped into one,” said James Sorg.

“It helps a lot of people to see what people offer, you talk to people one on one rather than a phone or the internet … communication and talking with people is a lot better.”

Sorg served ten years and got out two years ago. He says events like the Second Chance fair help people understand their next steps by providing them with tools and guidance as they start a new chapter in life.

“You know, I was locked in a facility with no phone and now I’m here, and I need to get a job, and all I can do is get it on the internet… I don’t even know how to use the internet,” said Sorg.

“It was like ‘how do I get on this, how do I this…’ there’s no places that show you how to do that.”

The fair offered more than job openings. Presenters also shared resources for people who were released from jail, from organizations that help seal and expunge records to others that help with substance abuse.

Sam Nagy, an organizer at the event, dealt with substance abuse firsthand. Now clean for over 17 years, he is helping others transition to life outside of jail.

“Having a second chance in life is what gave me an opportunity to succeed, and through organizations like the second chance coalition, reentry programs, several other organizations around town here in Pima County and the City of Tucson, have given people lots of chances at success,” Nagy said.

If you missed the event, there is still a lot of information for people out of jail looking for a new start. If you want to learn more about the resources the Second Chance Coalition offers, click here.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.