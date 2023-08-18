TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The South Tucson community is still reeling over the destruction of the Crossroads Restaurant. Now, employees are asking for your help to support those who made the iconic restaurant a staple in the community.

This includes Armelinda Valenzuela, a singer at the restaurant she called her second home.

“I’ve been singing since I was a little girl. I’m probably about six years old as singing or music runs in our family,” Valenzuela said.

South Side singer looking for help after restaurant burns down her only performance site. (Armelinda Valenzuela)

Singing is her release. Her avenue for that release was Crossroads.

“People have come to me crying saying that I touched their hearts and I just the people there are beautiful.”

Valenzuela grew up just a few blocks away from the restaurant. In 2020, she made the jump to sing at the restaurant after seeing some fellow community members do for generations before.

The restaurant has been open since 1937 and as it was for Valenzuela, it was the focal point of the South Side community.

“Many years ago, there was hardly anything around here. You know, it’s mostly a lot of deserts and everything, you know, and this was one of the places that’s been here [for decades],” South Side resident Mark Hart said.

On Sunday, that history went up in smoke, and for Valenzuela, her outlet went down with the flames.

“All my equipment [is gone], all my music stands, my speakers, my monitors, all that the trolley [had] that I would carry the stuff in,” Valenzuela said.

The opportunity to sing at her childhood restaurant was a golden one for Valenzuela, as she says there aren’t many other outlets for her to express herself through her music in Old Pueblo.

“I would get contracts to sing for private parties [through Crossroads],” Valenzuela said, “But I would put in a lot of hours on the weekends. I would be here nine to nine at night.”

Crossroads was her second family. But now, just like her music, she wants to touch others to get help for her second family.

“This brought me the idea of maybe I can really do something with my music, and continue to help the underprivileged and people that are in need.”

On Wednesday, she created a gofundme to help all employees affected by the fire. This is the second gofundme created for the restaurant with the first focusing on money to help with repairs.

With these donations, she hopes to give them some time to get back on their feet while many others focus on rebuilding Crossroads. (Armelinda Valenzuela)

But she says much of what has been overlooked over the past few days has been the impact on these employees. With these donations, she hopes to give them some time to get back on their feet while many others focus on rebuilding Crossroads.

“[It’s all] so they can have peace of mind, at least for a little bit till they get going again.”

Helping others in the community was the epitome of what this restaurant was to the South Side. Many employees relayed stories of community members receiving and giving help to others over the years.

The gofundme keeps those memories alive and Valenzuela says it’s a way to keep her avenue of music outlet alive as well.

“There’s many families, [including] my own family that have a lot of memories here and those, well, the memories will stay with us.”

If you want to find a way to donate to these workers via the gofundme Valenzuela created, you can donate at this link: https://gofund.me/0b328f81

13 News reached out to South Tucson Fire for any updates on the cause of the fire. Officials told us the investigation is ongoing and while they don’t believe there is enough evidence to suspect arson, they have not ruled it out as a possibility.

