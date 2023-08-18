TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thursday night’s storm caused damage across Marana, including at Marana High School.

Marana Police confirmed the storm knocked down power lines, some of which were located on Sandario Road between Twin Peaks and Emigh Road.

Storms cause damage in Marana (13 News)

Other damage was reported near the Marana Airport.

One officer told our 13 News crew this was “one of the craziest days he’s had in seven years.”

The storm damage kept students at Marana High School on campus a little longer than expected.

Here is what a letter sent to parents said:

“Buses have not been released from Marana High School as roads are impacted in the area. Once we receive approval from Marana Police that transportation is safe to depart, buses will take students home this evening. Students are currently safe in the cafeteria.”

“Additionally, three buses from Marana Middle School are delayed. All students are safe, and we are working to get these students home safely as soon as possible.”

