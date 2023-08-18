Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Storms cause damage in Marana

Storms cause damage in Marana
Storms cause damage in Marana(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thursday night’s storm caused damage across Marana, including at Marana High School.

Marana Police confirmed the storm knocked down power lines, some of which were located on Sandario Road between Twin Peaks and Emigh Road.

Storms cause damage in Marana
Storms cause damage in Marana(13 News)

Other damage was reported near the Marana Airport.

One officer told our 13 News crew this was “one of the craziest days he’s had in seven years.”

The storm damage kept students at Marana High School on campus a little longer than expected.

Here is what a letter sent to parents said:

“Buses have not been released from Marana High School as roads are impacted in the area. Once we receive approval from Marana Police that transportation is safe to depart, buses will take students home this evening. Students are currently safe in the cafeteria.”

“Additionally, three buses from Marana Middle School are delayed. All students are safe, and we are working to get these students home safely as soon as possible.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer confirms that 24-year-old Jaelan Baker, from...
Military veteran dies in crash while traveling back home after family tragedy
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Safety concerns continue to plague public transit in Tucson
Tucson remains a top rent raiser, but some relief could arrive soon
Tucson remains a top rent raiser, but some relief could arrive soon

Latest News

13+ recordings
WATCH NOW: Storms move across Tucson, more expected this weekend
Injured hiker rescued at Tanque Verde Falls Trail
Injured hiker rescued at Tanque Verde Falls Trail
Sources tell Arizona's Family that one IRS agent was accidently shot, killed by another agent...
IRS agent accidentally shot, killed by fellow agent during training at Phoenix gun range
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting