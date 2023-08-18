UArizona graduate, project designer says sustainable housing is focus for Lahaina future

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - After Lahaina’s wildfire caused widespread damage, many homes and buildings will never be recovered. Part of the devastation was the outdated materials its communities were built out of. Maui project designer Erica Pilotin says the next step will be building sustainable houses for the future.

“Since they were older homes, maybe it wasn’t built with standard building codes that we have now like fire stoppers,” she said. “The other problem was that there were a lot of really old building materials such as lead and asbestos in those buildings.”

Pilotin is a Maui native with ancestry traced back to Native Hawaiians before the overthrow of Hawaii. Always having a love for architecture, she took her passion to the desert and attended the University of Arizona’s College of Architecture, Planning, & Landscape Architecture.

After graduating in May, she moved home in June to bring her passion back to Maui. Growing up on the island her whole life, she said a lack of sustainable housing became an issue during the wildfire. “Parts of Lahaina are a historic zone, so of course that’s going to have a lot different building codes than more modern places, but I know a lot of the houses that were in Lahaina, especially in those older districts, they were very close together like they’re basically sharing walls,” she explained.

She went home back and forth during her time at the University of Arizona and worked on internship projects in Lahaina. She said most, if not all, homes and buildings are built out of drywood and have even worked on a five-story apartment building completely built on wood frames. While learning and working in Arizona, she learned that most homes in the desert are made with materials like stucco, adobe, or masonry products like cement plaster and clay bricks, which help with the state’s fire danger.

Pilotin says layouts have more space in between to offer fire breaks. However, Lahaina and Maui as a whole are the complete opposite. “In Lahaina, all the buildings are literally like inches from each other,” she said. “Hawaii being an island, there’s only so many resources you can import and so many resources that are on the island already, so that’s why a lot of homes are built with wood.”

Having friends and family members who lost everything to this fire, she believes this will change Maui’s building codes forever, but it takes having the right sustainable resources on hand. Having and importing materials like cement or drywall will be in the distant future. For now, Pilotin said her firm is having conversations about building temporary and semi-permanent housing for those who are displaced as soon as possible.

Knowing how much cultural significance Lahaina holds to its people and all of Hawaii’s islands, she said it will be a long road to rebuilding Lahaina. She emphasized however long it takes, it should be built exactly how the people of Lahaina want it.

