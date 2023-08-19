Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home

ORO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A home in Oro Valley, north of Tucson, was surprised to find an animal family had been outside of their house. Unfortunately, the homeowners couldn’t just handle this situation themselves as it was a family of rattlesnakes.

So, the local fire department, Golder Ranch Fire District, went to the home near Shadow Mountain Drive and Hardy Road. Crews found one adult rattlesnake, one large bullsnake and nine baby rattlesnakes. The snakes were removed from a bricked area next to the house and relocated.

SsssNAKE CALL: EN-377 ran a public assist-snake removal in the area of Shadow Mountain and Hardy. The crew removed and relocated 9 baby rattlesnakes, 1 adult #rattlesnake and 1 large bull snake from a bricked area next to a home. pic.twitter.com/1U2FqtEy9J — Golder Ranch Fire (@GRFDAZ) August 19, 2023

