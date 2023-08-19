Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home

A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.(Golder Ranch Fire District)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:55 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORO VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A home in Oro Valley, north of Tucson, was surprised to find an animal family had been outside of their house. Unfortunately, the homeowners couldn’t just handle this situation themselves as it was a family of rattlesnakes.

So, the local fire department, Golder Ranch Fire District, went to the home near Shadow Mountain Drive and Hardy Road. Crews found one adult rattlesnake, one large bullsnake and nine baby rattlesnakes. The snakes were removed from a bricked area next to the house and relocated.

