Downtown Tucson to be home to pickleball courts, as trend grows

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The final touches are underway for a new pickleball venue in downtown Tucson. It comes as the sport’s popularity is the fastest-growing sport in the country.

The courts will be part of the new restaurant and beer garden called Cobett’s. Part of the original building has been standing since the 1930s, and the developers wanted to preserve some of that history.

“The whole point of this is we are trying to revitalize a piece of real estate that’s been in shambles for years. So, that’s what this is all about,” Regan Jasper said revamping the property was one thing. But, bringing a concept that was popular in Arizona to Tucson was also the goal.

“We’re adjusting restaurant hours for pickleball hours. This building opens at 7 a.m. so pickleball starts at 7 a.m. for those people who are using it as a gym. They’ll come in and book the court for their hour and they’ll use the court in the morning and go off to work,” he continued.

But it wasn’t the vision from the beginning. Owner Rudy Dabdoub noted the original plan was to open a restaurant.

“Once we were under construction that’s when pickleball started getting really famous across the country, or all over the world really,” Dabdoub said. Once he heard there weren’t enough courts to support demand here in Tucson, they knew they had to pivot.

“Especially in a downtown setting,” Dabdoub explained. “There’s a lot of courts out in the suburbs and in the resorts. A lot of resorts are converting their tennis courts into pickleball courts. But there’s nothing downtown.”

Jasper and Dabdoub said they hoped the courts mixed with the restaurant setting would bring a diverse crowd downtown.

Tucson Parks and Recreation is also hoping for the same thing, bringing both the crowds and more money to the area.

“Bringing folks into downtown you’re going to have increase on parking fees. There will be bars and restaurants that will benefit from them coming to that destination. I think it will be a positive thing,” the director of Parks and Recreation said.

If you want to be one of the first to snag a court, bookings start on Saturday, August 19th.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.