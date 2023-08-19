Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood watch in place for Western Pima, Santa Cruz counties

By John Macaluso
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring increased rain and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona. Currently, a flood watch is in place for Western Pima County and Santa Cruz County. The effects of Hilary are expected to primarily West and South of Tucson. Temperatures will also be cooler this weekend, with the warmest highs in Southern Arizona at or just under 100 degrees...

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11...
PCSD: Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break into her home
Illinois Convict Confesses to Murder of Linda Watson While David Watson Sits in Prison
Illinois convict confesses to murder of Linda Watson while David Watson sits in prison
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson law enforcement agencies held a procession for off-duty Pima County Sheriff’s Department...
Procession held for Pima County deputy who passed away Friday

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tropics give Monsoon a boost this weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 17, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tropics give Monsoon a boost this weekend