FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood watch in place for Western Pima, Santa Cruz counties

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring increased rain and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona. Currently, a flood watch is in place for Western Pima County and Santa Cruz County. The effects of Hilary are expected to primarily West and South of Tucson. Temperatures will also be cooler this weekend, with the warmest highs in Southern Arizona at or just under 100 degrees...

