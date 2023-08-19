Marana High School community unites to fix storm damage

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - School was out for Marana High School students Friday after the storm Thursday afternoon knocked out power and caused damage across campus. But teachers, administrators and students still showed up and got to work cleaning up.

There was plenty of work outside the classroom at Marana High School after storms with high winds toppled trees with one onto a car, crushed a greenhouse, ripped up the roof of at least one building, and rolled up the new turf on the football field.

“Never seen anything like it,” said Chris Citro, automotive technology instructor, as he helped clear fallen tree limbs from campus. “Lightning, wind, unbelievable.”

Citro helped clear brush through the day.

“I showed up to take care of my area and this is just something that needed to be done and this is it, this is what we do,” he said.

“The power went out and everybody was like overreacting, oh my gosh, we’re going to die,” Marana High School Sophomore Jaraldo Lopez said as he described the scene Thursday afternoon.

He said the storm made an already long ride home even longer.

“We live all the way out in Three Points so we had to take the Interstate back,” he explained.

And having the day off was a mixed blessing as he and his father, Juan returned for a bag that Jaraldo left during the confusion.

“I mean, yeah and no because I have important stuff in my wallet, so, I mean I can’t get that now I got to probably wait until next week,” Jaraldo explained.

“Can’t tell you everything is going to be perfect, but we’re going to be doing the best that we can, I can promise you that,” Citro said. He might even return to help during the weekend.

“If I need to, yes,” he said.

Broken solar panels and other damage could take longer than a weekend to fix. Crews from TEP and Trico Electric Cooperative were repairing power poles throughout Friday as everyone tried to bring the area back to as close to normal as possible.

“It’s what we do. There’s, all throughout campus there’s many teachers on the campus right now, all the admin staff are here, district employees are here, and this is home, this is what we do,” Citro said.

“It’s a great community. It’s a great place to work.”

School should be open Monday, according to the district, but students and staff need to be careful where they park and avoid parking under the solar panels.

