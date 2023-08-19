Oro Valley introduces wellness dog to their police department

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Behind the doors of the Ruff House Training Facility holds an officer in training for the Oro Valley Police Department. Ari is a two-year-old labrador who came from Washington to join the K-9 unit, but the traditional roles at the department for pups aren’t really her style. Her first job of drug sniffing didn’t work out.

“She wanted to socialize with the people more and not necessarily look for the drugs what they were hoping she would go into,” Ruff House head trainer and owner Crystal Blaker said.

So instead, Ari has been given a brand new title at the Oro Valley Police Department – a facility dog.

“A lot of times people think ‘oh, I see a service dog I shouldn’t pet it,’” Blaker said, “so we wanted to make sure people knew that if you see me come up and pet me right away so it gives them the opportunity to approach her and she will immediately greet them with hugs and kisses.”

OVPD hopes Ari can bring some light to the heavy job of policing. Departments around Southern Arizona continue to struggle with recruiting officers, whether that be because of pay or the stress of the job.

“Just hearing the challenging cases that they go to, day in and day out with as little as a car crash to injuries in a car crash to domestic violence to child abuse that takes a toll on anybody emotionally,” Blaker said, “so being able to have a dog that is just in there all the time and she’s like ‘I’m here for you,’ and she just provides that relief and I think it’s just an important for those employees at the Oro Valley Police Department so that they can come in and just kind of have some of that weight lifted off their shoulder.”

Ari’s job description goes far beyond just helping the officers. She recently visited a local high school to interact with the students.

“It’s neat to see that continue to trickle out not only to the officers,” Blaker said, “but also other people along the way.”

While she is still working to become a therapy dog and will hopefully earn her certificate by October, Ari will continue to help workers in the department feel a little better.

