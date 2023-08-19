Vail follows Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita for November 7 incorporation vote

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Vail incorporation supporters hope to follow in the same footsteps as Marana, Oro Valley and Sahuarita, which have had economic success following votes to approve incorporation.

In 1977, when Marana voted to form a town, elect a mayor and council, the town was ten square miles and 1,200 people. Today, it’s a sprawling 120 square miles and a population of 61,000.

Sahuarita was a small community of 1,500 when it voted to incorporate in 1994. It’s now 30 square miles and has a population approaching 40,000.

Both are aggressive pro-growth communities.

Whether Vail would follow their lead or the less aggressive Oro Valley approach would be up to the voters if the incorporation vote passes.

But supporters say that’s a decision that should be left to the townspeople and why incorporation is important.

“I think the Vail residents want to have a say in what happens to development as it comes into our area,” said David Hook, who has helped lead the effort to incorporate. “Where it should grow and how fast it should grow and should our community have a say about it.”

One reason for the push is the aggressive annexation program going on in the city of Tucson, which has annexed right up to the proposed town limits.

If the town does not incorporate, it stands a reasonable chance of being swallowed up by its much larger neighbor.

Both Marana and Sahuarita say a driving factor in their incorporation efforts was to insure they did not become part of Tucson through the annexation process.

And it’s worked out well for both communities.

“I think we’ve proven the benefits of a town,” said Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy. “So, I think we’re a good model on whose done it recently and had some success with it and had very much success with it.”

The Mayor of Marana, Ed Honea, said it gives the community the ability to “determine its own future.”

Vail held an election in 2013 but the vote failed by 56% to 44% and the critics of incorporation say it’s headed towards the same defeat this time.

“They did a survey of 700 respondents and over 50% did not favor incorporation and it has only a 46% positive return,” said Patti Woodbury-Kuvik, who is opposed to the incorporation effort. “That’s about the same as the vote went in 2013.”

But supporters are hoping for a different outcome this time, especially since the town is growing significantly.

“Vail is going to grow whether they’re unincorporated or incorporated,” Mayor Murphy said. “It really goes back to controlling your own destiny, your brand, and what you want to be.”

Much of it will have to do with the decisions made by community leaders if the vote passes.

“But it’s how you want to grow and do you have that control? How much control do you have on that,” Murphy said.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors is required by state law to give the town permission to go to the ballot for the November 7 election. It’s only ministerial and should be completed on Monday.

