Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WEB EXTRA: Should you wait to get a COVID booster

WEB EXTRA: Should you wait to get a COVID booster
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - You can watch more of Brooke Wagner’s interview with Dr. Jay W. Lee, a board member with the American Academy of Family Physicians in the video player.

To watch her entire story, click here: https://www.kold.com/2023/08/19/should-you-wait-get-covid-booster/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Illinois Convict Confesses to Murder of Linda Watson While David Watson Sits in Prison
Illinois convict confesses to murder of Linda Watson while David Watson sits in prison
Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson law enforcement agencies held a procession for off-duty Pima County Sheriff’s Department...
Procession held for Pima County deputy who passed away Friday
Shooting in Minot
PCSD: Man shot, killed while trying to break into home near Three Points

Latest News

Oro Valley introduces wellness dog to their police department
Oro Valley introduces wellness dog to their police department
COVID vaccine booster
Should you wait to get a Covid booster?
13+ recordings
WATCH NOW: What you need to know about the weather this weekend
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed, right, throws to first too late for a double play as...
D-backs, Padres game rescheduled as Hurricane Hilary inches closer to California