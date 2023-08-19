WEB EXTRA: Should you wait to get a COVID booster

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - You can watch more of Brooke Wagner’s interview with Dr. Jay W. Lee, a board member with the American Academy of Family Physicians in the video player.

To watch her entire story, click here: https://www.kold.com/2023/08/19/should-you-wait-get-covid-booster/

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.