150+ flights canceled at Sky Harbor Airport due to Tropical Storm Hilary

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Travelers at Sky Harbor Airport are seeing flights delayed or canceled as Hurricane Hilary approaches the West Coast on Sunday. While Hilary has been downgraded to a tropical storm, over 150 flights at Sky Harbor Airport have been canceled, including many flights to California.

According to Sky Harbor’s website, as of 9 a.m., 170 flights have been canceled and 21 have been delayed. The cancelations have mostly affected Southwest Airlines, with over 100 flights canceled or delayed.

Southwest Airlines says they are monitoring Hilary’s progress and are working with customers dealing with flight issues. Sky Harbor is also monitoring the situation but recommends travelers check their flight status before going to the airport. Southwest officials sent a statement to Arizona’s Family.

Our Teams continue monitoring the progress of the storm. As California’s largest carrier, we’ve made proactive adjustments to our flight schedule throughout the weekend and have communicated with affected Customers, sharing details of our Travel Advisory that allows additional flexibility to self-serve rebooking on Southwest.com. We will continue to share updates as the storm progresses and we stand ready to assist and accommodate them during and following the storm.

Southwest customers can visit southwest.com or travelers can check flightaware.com to see the status of their flight. To see your Sky Harbor flight status, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.