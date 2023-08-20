Advertise
13 Cares For Health
150+ flights canceled at Sky Harbor Airport due to Tropical Storm Hilary

While Hilary has been downgraded to a tropical storm, over 150 flights at Sky Harbor Airport have been canceled.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:02 AM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Travelers at Sky Harbor Airport are seeing flights delayed or canceled as Hurricane Hilary approaches the West Coast on Sunday. While Hilary has been downgraded to a tropical storm, over 150 flights at Sky Harbor Airport have been canceled, including many flights to California.

According to Sky Harbor’s website, as of 9 a.m., 170 flights have been canceled and 21 have been delayed. The cancelations have mostly affected Southwest Airlines, with over 100 flights canceled or delayed.

Southwest Airlines says they are monitoring Hilary’s progress and are working with customers dealing with flight issues. Sky Harbor is also monitoring the situation but recommends travelers check their flight status before going to the airport. Southwest officials sent a statement to Arizona’s Family.

Southwest customers can visit southwest.com or travelers can check flightaware.com to see the status of their flight. To see your Sky Harbor flight status, click or tap here.

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
PCSD: Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break into her home
Classes canceled for Marana High School due to severe storm damage

