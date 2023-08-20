Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High winds and slightly below normal temps for Southern AZ

By John Macaluso
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:30 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Hurricane Hilary is bringing high winds to much of Southern Arizona Sunday. Most of Pima and Santa Cruz Counties are under a high wind warning, with the potential for winds blowing an upwards of 70 MPH. They’ll be active through the entire day, dying down around 11pm when the warning is set to expire. Other than that, we’ve got a good chance for thunderstorms and high temperatures at or below 100 degrees!

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Storms cause damage in Marana
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Impacts From Hilary Tomorrow
