FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High winds and slightly below normal temps for Southern AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Hurricane Hilary is bringing high winds to much of Southern Arizona Sunday. Most of Pima and Santa Cruz Counties are under a high wind warning, with the potential for winds blowing an upwards of 70 MPH. They’ll be active through the entire day, dying down around 11pm when the warning is set to expire. Other than that, we’ve got a good chance for thunderstorms and high temperatures at or below 100 degrees!

