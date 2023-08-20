Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Impacts From Hilary Tomorrow

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Impacts From Hilary Tomorrow
By Cory Kowitz
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:55 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – All eyes are on Hilary as it looks to push into the SW. We are already seeing some of the effects from the storm, mainly in the name of widespread cloud cover & cooler temps in the southeastern section of the state and rain showers in the southwestern section of the state. The best chance for the Tucson area to receive rain will be around 9 – 12 AM tonight, as we’ll see the most widespread showers/storms. The flash flood risk will be reserved for areas closer to the AZ/NM border.

Tomorrow, the region will see more direct impacts from the storm. First, we could see more storm activity, with the potential for severe storms, from the early afternoon through the overnight hours for all of Southern AZ. Additionally, we’ll see strong winds from the storm impacting the region from the morning through the evening, peaking in intensity during the mid-afternoon hours. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible for spots in Western Pima County and westward, with gusts up to 40 mph possible in & around Tucson.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy (gusts up to 40 mph), with a high of 97°. PM storms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 96°. PM scattered storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 101°. PM isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 101°. PM scattered storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 99°. PM isolated storms

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 102°. PM isolated storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11...
PCSD: Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break into her home
Illinois Convict Confesses to Murder of Linda Watson While David Watson Sits in Prison
Illinois convict confesses to murder of Linda Watson while David Watson sits in prison
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson law enforcement agencies held a procession for off-duty Pima County Sheriff’s Department...
Procession held for Pima County deputy who passed away Friday

Latest News

Hurricane Hilary is expected to bring increased rain and thunderstorms across Southern Arizona.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood watch in place for Western Pima, Santa Cruz counties
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Tropics give Monsoon a boost this weekend
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST FRIDAY, AUGUST 18, 2023