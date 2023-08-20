FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Impacts From Hilary Tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – All eyes are on Hilary as it looks to push into the SW. We are already seeing some of the effects from the storm, mainly in the name of widespread cloud cover & cooler temps in the southeastern section of the state and rain showers in the southwestern section of the state. The best chance for the Tucson area to receive rain will be around 9 – 12 AM tonight, as we’ll see the most widespread showers/storms. The flash flood risk will be reserved for areas closer to the AZ/NM border.

Tomorrow, the region will see more direct impacts from the storm. First, we could see more storm activity, with the potential for severe storms, from the early afternoon through the overnight hours for all of Southern AZ. Additionally, we’ll see strong winds from the storm impacting the region from the morning through the evening, peaking in intensity during the mid-afternoon hours. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible for spots in Western Pima County and westward, with gusts up to 40 mph possible in & around Tucson.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & windy (gusts up to 40 mph), with a high of 97°. PM storms.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 96°. PM scattered storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 101°. PM isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 101°. PM scattered storms.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 99°. PM isolated storms

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 102°. PM isolated storms.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°.

