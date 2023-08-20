Advertise
First elephant born in Arizona turns 9 years old

Nandi enjoys some treats for her ninth birthday party at Reid Park Zoo.
By Alex Valdez
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The first elephant born in Arizona is celebrating her birthday.

Nandi, the African elephant at Reid Park Zoo, is turning 9 years old.

In honor of her big birthday, Reid Park Zoo held a party and gave the community a chance to celebrate.

We are told that Nandi and friends enjoyed watermelon slices, and carrot ice pops as birthday treats. They even had the chance to enjoy a mud-clay wallow.

As part of the big party, guests at the zoo had the opportunity to enjoy a mud bath for themselves.

Nandi was born at the zoo on Aug. 20, 2014, weighing 245 pounds. The matriarch of Reid Park Zoo’s African elephant herd, Semba, is currently pregnant. Nandi’s younger sibling, Penzi, recently turned three years old.

Reid Park Zoo wants to remind Tucsonans to always do their part to help protect elephants so they can be enjoyed for generations to come.

13 News wants to wish Nandi a very Happy Birthday with many more to come.

