Sunday Spotlight: Legal issues surrounding the 2024 Presidential Race

By Andrew Capasso
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:48 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The 2024 presidential race is ready to kick into high gear with the first GOP debate just days away.

It comes as legal issues complicate things on both sides of the political aisle.

For Republicans - 91 criminal charges facing the former president and current frontrunner Donald Trump. For Democrats - it’s the special counsel investigation involving the President’s son Hunter.

”I think it might change some of the style of the presidential campaigns, maybe some of the style of the President, and maybe pulling back a bit from the personality dominating the news cycle and talking more about the issues and policies,” says Dr. Barbara Norrander, Emeritus Professor at the University of Arizona School of Government and Public Policy.

A new AP-Norcold Poll shows 6% of voters are either definitely won’t or probably won’t support Donald Trump. For President Biden, that number is 54%.

Doctor Norrander says President Trump is leading because of the media and fundraising. She says the special counsel investigation involving the President’s son is likely to be a distraction instead of a big campaign issue. Dr. Norrander says as of yet, there isn’t a strong link between the President and his son.

