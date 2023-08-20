Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Tucson-area therapist speaks on climate anxiety

FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water...
FILE - A bathtub ring of light minerals shows the high water line of Lake Mead near water intakes on the Arizona side of Hoover Dam at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area Sunday, June 26, 2022, near Boulder City, Nev.(John Locher | AP)
By Katherine Patterson
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mary Toren has experienced over 20 summers here in the Sonoran Desert, but this one has been different.

“This has been the longest time I’ve had to spend mostly inside during the summer,” Toren said. “I haven’t even had the early mornings and the late evenings where I felt comfortable going outside.”

The heat and a fairly dry monsoon so far have brought the topic of climate change to the forefront, bringing with it stress and anxiety.

“I see people really struggling with it, I see a lot of people really coming up against hard feelings around it – climate grief, climate anxiety if you will, distress and if you’re paying attention to this, it’s going to bring big emotions up,” climate-aware therapist Kristen Jackson Banister said.

Toren said conversations about climate change have become a common topic of conversation for people of all ages.

“I work with some kids in grade school it’s just part of their everyday conversation and they know that we don’t have enough water and they know that we don’t have enough housing,” Toren said.

The few experts on climate anxiety in Tucson say an open discussion about these topics is a good idea.

“It indicates that we’re paying attention and we care, and I also think that we can help ourselves to connect to other people and we’re having an experience and metabolize the emotions of the experience,” Banister said. “Then we can be more adept at responding to what’s happening.”

And Banister is hopeful that outlets for these discussions will become more and more available.

“I do expect it to grow. I think therapists will start to identify themselves, get training in the area and really start to think about it as the trend of people’s emotionality around it continues,” Banister said.

To learn more information about climate cafes, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 42-year-old Jayson Magrum died in the Aug. 11...
PCSD: Woman shoots, kills sex offender who tried to break into her home
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storm damage at Marana High School.
Classes canceled for Marana High School due to severe storm damage

Latest News

Nandi enjoys some treats for her ninth birthday party at Reid Park Zoo.
First elephant born in Arizona turns 9 years old
Tucson tap dancers head to world championships
This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall along Mexico’s Baja coast, carrying deluge to California
Spain's players celebrate as they defeated England after the Women's World Cup soccer final at...
Spain wins its first Women’s World Cup title, beating England 1-0 in the final