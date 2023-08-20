UPDATE: 2nd suspect arrested in connection to homicide on Park, Ajo Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - UPDATE: The Tucson Police Department has arrested a second suspect in the fatal shooting of a man in June.

35-year-old Darryl Lamar Brown was arrested on August 18, 2023. Police say during the investigation, they developed probably cause to arrest Brown.

He is being charged with 1st Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Robbery. He has been booked into the Pima County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of a teen suspect in a June murder case.

Police says they arrested 15-year-old Gilbert Francisco Grajeda July 27 with the help of TPD SWAT.

He faces charges of first degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, armed and aggravated assault.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

13 News is showing the teen’s picture and using his name since is facing adult charges.

UPDATE: Teen facing charges in deadly shooting near Park, Ajo Way (Tucson Police)

TPD officers responded to calls about shots being fired in the 900 block of East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard June 22.

The man, 25-year-old Daniel Lopez, died at the scene. An unnamed woman was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The TPD said Lopez got into a fight with an unknown person prior to the shooting. Lopez and the woman were hit but were able to drive to the area of Park and Ajo.

