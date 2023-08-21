Class is back in session for the 2023-24 school year at the University of Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thousands of students swarmed back to campus at the University of Arizona for the new school year Monday.

That includes a record number of freshman students who are starting the fall semester, and over 9,000 of them are from Arizona.

All week there will be what’s called Wildcat Welcome on the mall which helps all those new students find out where buildings are so they get off on the right foot.

Freshman Anay Somani landed only three days ago from India and says he can’t wait to get started.

“I’m very excited about the classes,” Somani said. ““It [the university] has a lot of different clubs and organizations.”

Getting involved is also something sophomore Cara Cahill says is very important.

“Try and say yes to everything the first few weeks and you’ll meet people,” Cahill said.

One of the biggest changes from last year is safety. Inside every building there will be safety information and what to do in case of an emergency. There will also be more than 700 new locks put in on doors all across campus.

All of this comes as many students are away from home for the first time.

To make that transition easier for students and parents there is a new program called SOS to chat with leaders on campus.

”It can be for anything, from where’s this building to my wildcat hasn’t told me when winter break is, I need to buy a flight, when is it,” senior coordinator for communications and outreach and student success and retention innovation Hannah Hildreth said. “We have a pretty fast response rate and so we’re just really there to help people get supported and connect them to any resources because we know the U of A can be a really big place.”

Also for all you students or parents of students, leaders say to try and avoid those long lines at the union download the grubhub app and connect your meal plan to it and then you can order ahead and don’t have to deal with those lines that we know can take so long.

