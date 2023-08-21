Advertise
Fake cop busted in Tucson when he tried to pull over vehicle

The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a felony charge of impersonation of a peace officer.(Tucson Police Department)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:38 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been accused of impersonating a police officer in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a felony charge of impersonation of a peace officer.

The TPD said an officer saw Handley, who was in a dark blue minivan, try to pull over another vehicle near Kolb and Escalante.

Handley was pulled over and officers noticed he had “improvised emergency law enforcement lighting by securing a strobe light with blue tape to his van.”

Police said Robert Handley "improvised emergency law enforcement lighting by securing a strobe...
Police said Robert Handley "improvised emergency law enforcement lighting by securing a strobe light with blue tape to his van."(Tucson Police Department)

Police also found a night vision monocular, binoculars, and two toy guns.

The TPD said if anyone finds themselves in a similar situation to pull into a well-lit area and call 911. You can also ask for the officer’s name, badge number and identification.

