Fake cop busted in Tucson when he tried to pull over vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been accused of impersonating a police officer in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a felony charge of impersonation of a peace officer.

The TPD said an officer saw Handley, who was in a dark blue minivan, try to pull over another vehicle near Kolb and Escalante.

Handley was pulled over and officers noticed he had “improvised emergency law enforcement lighting by securing a strobe light with blue tape to his van.”

Police said Robert Handley "improvised emergency law enforcement lighting by securing a strobe light with blue tape to his van." (Tucson Police Department)

Police also found a night vision monocular, binoculars, and two toy guns.

The TPD said if anyone finds themselves in a similar situation to pull into a well-lit area and call 911. You can also ask for the officer’s name, badge number and identification.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.