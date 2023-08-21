Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered strong storms possible Monday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:41 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Spotty showers continue to stream in from the south early Monday morning with some breaks in the rain and cloud cover expected midday. Additional scattered storms will likely develop this afternoon and evening – especially through the central part of our viewing area - and some storms may be strong. Gusty winds, blowing dust, and heavy rainfall possible. Drier air moves in Tuesday before another slight uptick in storm chances Wednesday. A generally warmer and drier trend moves in by the weekend.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. storms. Highs in the low tom mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. High near 101°.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 103°.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 105°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storm damage at Marana High School.
Classes canceled for Marana High School due to severe storm damage

Latest News

This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Rain from Tropical Storm Hilary lashes California and Mexico, swamping roads and trapping cars
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds Die Down Tonight, Storm Chances Ramp Up Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds Die Down Tonight, Storm Chances Ramp Up Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds Die Down Tonight, Storm Chances Ramp Up Tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds Die Down Tonight, Storm Chances Ramp Up Tomorrow
Most of Pima and Santa Cruz Counties are under a high wind warning, with the potential for...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High winds and slightly below normal temps for Southern AZ