FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Scattered strong storms possible Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Spotty showers continue to stream in from the south early Monday morning with some breaks in the rain and cloud cover expected midday. Additional scattered storms will likely develop this afternoon and evening – especially through the central part of our viewing area - and some storms may be strong. Gusty winds, blowing dust, and heavy rainfall possible. Drier air moves in Tuesday before another slight uptick in storm chances Wednesday. A generally warmer and drier trend moves in by the weekend.

MONDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. storms. Highs in the low tom mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. High near 101°.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 103°.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 105°.

