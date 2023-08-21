FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds Die Down Tonight, Storm Chances Ramp Up Tomorrow

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – Still seeing very gusty winds out there, especially in the southwestern section of the state. Winds will continue to die down throughout the night as showers will become more widespread around Tucson.

The eventful weather doesn’t stop tomorrow, as it looks to be a conducive day for storms, with the chance of stronger cells reaching severe status. The main threat will be damaging winds. Storm chances quiet down on Tuesday, with a chance for showers on Wednesday. Unfortunately, temps will rise back up by late this week into the weekend towards the 105 mark.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a high of 96°. PM storms.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 100°. PM isolated storms.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, & breezy with a high of 97°. Chance of showers

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 99°. PM isolated storms.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 103°. PM isolated storms

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 104°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 105°.

