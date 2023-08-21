Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After months of investigating, the Midland Police Department has finally discovered the identity of Cordarius, a non-verbal boy who was found in Midland.

According to MPD, the boy’s full name is Cordarius Lashun Pegues, and he is 24 years old.

MPD arrested 47-year-old Charlotte Latasha Pegues, Cordarius’s mother, was arrested for Exploitation of a Disabled Individual.

Charlotte Latasha Pegues (Midland County)

According to the City of Midland, Pegues lived near the area where Cordarius was first found.

The citizens of Midland, along with the abundance of concern for Cordarius nationwide, assisted officials involved with the case in identifying Cordarius. Officials with the City of Midland, the Midland Police Department, and all agencies involved, would like to thank everyone for their overwhelming support and help. A special thank you to the news media in helping to elevate the story of Cordarius to a national level.

The City says MPD received a tip from someone outside the area.

