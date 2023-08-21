Advertise
Identity of Cordarius discovered: His mother arrested

Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
Cordarius, non-verbal boy found in Midland
By Lauren Munt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - After months of investigating, the Midland Police Department has finally discovered the identity of Cordarius, a non-verbal boy who was found in Midland.

According to MPD, the boy’s full name is Cordarius Lashun Pegues, and he is 24 years old.

MPD arrested 47-year-old Charlotte Latasha Pegues, Cordarius’s mother, was arrested for Exploitation of a Disabled Individual.

Charlotte Latasha Pegues
Charlotte Latasha Pegues

According to the City of Midland, Pegues lived near the area where Cordarius was first found.

The City says MPD received a tip from someone outside the area.

READ NEXT: Still no DNA match for Cordarius, but pictures show he’s doing well

