Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Maintenance worker stung nearly 2,000 times at Sun City West golf course; on life support

In this Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, a hive of honey bees is on display at the Vermont Beekeeping...
In this Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, a hive of honey bees is on display at the Vermont Beekeeping Supply booth at the 82nd annual Vermont Farm Show at the Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Jct., Vt. Since April 2014, beekeepers lost 42.1 percent of their colonies, the second highest loss rate in nine years, and then managed to recover a bit, according to an annual survey conducted by a bee partnership that includes the U.S. Department of Agriculture.(AP Photo/Andy Duback, File)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:40 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY WEST, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is fighting for his life at a Valley hospital after being stung an estimated 2,000 times at a Sun City West golf course over the weekend.

According to Arizona Fire Medical Authority, the incident happened early Saturday morning at the Pebblecreek Golf Course in Sun City West. When firefighters arrived, they found a man, a maintenance worker in his 50s, covered in bees. “We thought it was grass clippings on his face but as we got closer, we realized those were actually bees,” one crew member wrote on their report. Firefighters dressed in bee hoods and deployed a hose line with foam to subdue the bees. Authorities then immediately rushed the man to a nearby hospital where, as of Monday morning, he remains intubated.

So far this year, AFMA has responded to 6 bee incidents. They responded to a total of 15 bee incidents in 2022.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storms cause damage in Marana
Storm damage at Marana High School.
Classes canceled for Marana High School due to severe storm damage

Latest News

Back to school
Class is back in session for the 2023-24 school year at the University of Arizona
Class is back in session for the 2023-24 school year at the University of Arizona
Class is back in session for the 2023-24 school year at the University of Arizona
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson when he tried to pull over vehicle
Pedestrian killed in Tucson crash
Driver arrested after man on mobility scooter hit, killed in Tucson