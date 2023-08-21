Advertise
Pedestrian killed in Tucson crash

By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson Police officers arrested a man after they say he was impaired when he hit an elderly man Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened near south 12th Avenue and west Michigan Drive.

TPD says 77-year-old Kenneth Michael Van Buren died at the scene.

Police say he was riding a mobility scooter heading north in the southbound lanes of 12th Avenue when he was hit by 22-year-old Jorge Elfido Reyes Fajardo.

Police say Fajardo was driving north when he went left of center and hit the victim.

Officers determined Fajardo was impaired and discovered his license was suspended for prior driving incidents.

He was arrested and faces charges of second degree murder and felony DUI.

