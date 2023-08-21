Southern Arizona officials kept a close eye on tropical storm Hilary

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - While southern Arizona did not get much of an impact from tropical storm Hilary, officials kept a close eye on the storm as it made its way closer to home.

Tucson did not see too much of the rough weather, but that did not stop organizations like the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona from being prepared.

“We’ve worked with our volunteer base and our staff base to evaluate who is available who is ready to respond, we essentially get a roster ready ahead of time, should the need arise for us to open a shelter and support our community,” said Courtney Slanaker, executive director for the American Red Cross of Southern Arizona.

Slanaker said they have supplies and people on standby and, if the need arose, they were ready to open emergency shelters.

“if something does happen, you have a plan, you know what you’re going to do to keep yourself and your family safe. And if nothing happens, we’re all the better for it. So we encourage everyone across the state, not just if you’re in an impacted area, but really consider ‘are you ready for a disaster’” said Slanaker.

The best way to be prepared is having an evacuation plan in place, build an emergency kit, and make sure you are staying informed. Slanaker added that residents can stay informed about the latest conditions in their area through the American Red Cross app.

The major impact that Tucson saw was the high winds with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour around Tucson International Airport. Officials with TIA said dealing with the strong winds is not new for them. But the effects of Hilary in other parts of the southwest could have led to trouble for Tucson travelers.

“It is definitely a possibility that we will see increased demand in the Tucson airport, as it is probable that there could be delays or cancellations because of the storm. And if we do get additional aircraft because of diversions to Tucson like I said we’re fully prepared and ready to handle them,” said Austin Wright, public information officer with Tucson International Airport.

Wright added that there was possibility of seeing planes headed toward California being diverted to T-I-A. If this did happen, he said they were ready to act.

“We partnered with both the airport operations team and our airlines partners, to ensure that we’re prepared if those aircraft have to come to our airport for any reason as a diversion, or if there’s any kind of flight deviation,” said Wright.

“Officials want to remind people of a few tips as we continue to see these high winds. Secure all loose items in your yard, keep phones charged at all times, and stay off the roadways, especially if they are flooded.

