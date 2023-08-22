Advertise
Cochise County seeking more poll workers for the 2024 election cycle

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cochise County said they are looking for reliable, ethical people to work the polls in 2024.

The in-person elections are scheduled for:

  • March 19
  • August 6
  • November 5

If you are interested in serving, please call (520) 432-8972 to join the applicant list.

According to Cochise County, a typical poll worker’s election day starts before 6 a.m. and ends at approximately 8 p.m. Selected applicants may earn up to $155 per election.

