Cochise County seeking more poll workers for the 2024 election cycle
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cochise County said they are looking for reliable, ethical people to work the polls in 2024.
The in-person elections are scheduled for:
- March 19
- August 6
- November 5
If you are interested in serving, please call (520) 432-8972 to join the applicant list.
According to Cochise County, a typical poll worker’s election day starts before 6 a.m. and ends at approximately 8 p.m. Selected applicants may earn up to $155 per election.
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.