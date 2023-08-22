FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Fewer storms and hotter temperatures Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a busy start to the workweek, drier air moves in Tuesday - decreasing storm coverage back to an isolated chance. Best chance for storms will likely stay west of Tucson. Help from the Gulf of Mexico will increase moisture once again Wednesday before a drier and warmer trend takes over for the end of the week. A ridge of high pressure shifts west by the weekend, causing highs to soar back into the triple digits in Tucson. Enough moisture will linger for a daily storm chance, but coverage will be isolated.

TUESDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 100°.

WEDNESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 101°.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 103°.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly sunny with a high near 105°.

MONDAY: 30% chance for storms. Partly cloudy with a high near 105°.

