Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Missing police K-9 found, could be injured after fight with coyotes, department says

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department. (SOURCE: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:05 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A K-9 officer from the Maryville Police Department who went missing was found Monday and is being treated after officials said the dog encountered coyotes.

K-9 Officer Eunice is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the department.

“We are grateful for all the support we have received from the community and everyone who has been on the lookout!” officials said.

Police said the K-9 was let out of his handler’s police cruiser for a break overnight. While outside, police said Eunice had an “altercation” with a group of coyotes and chased the pack down a roadway.

After he was out of sight, officials said Eunice entered a wooded area, and another violent altercation was heard. Officials said they were not sure if Eunice was injured in this second altercation.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Jorge Elfido Fajardo-Reyes is facing charges of second-degree murder and DUI.
Driver arrested after man on mobility scooter hit, killed in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - UPS teamsters and workers hold a rally in downtown Los Angeles, as a national strike...
Unionized UPS workers approve contract leaders agreed to in late July
FILE - Serena Williams arrives at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 25, 2023, at the Civic...
Serena Williams has given birth to her second baby. It’s another daughter
FILE - Wilson Ruiz, a crew member of the Joe Griffin, looks out at the oil slick at the site of...
US tightens some offshore oil rig safety rules that had been loosened under Trump
Officials say Joe Baltas, 35, of Meriden, attacked two correctional officers, stabbing both of...
Inmate stabs two correction officers at Connecticut facility
Queen’s "Fat Bottomed Girls" is missing from a new album release for children.
Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls’ missing from ‘Greatest Hits’ release for kids