One dead after head-on crash in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is dead after a head-on crash where the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says the other driver may have been impaired.

PCSD says the crash happened Monday night about 8 p.m. on north Trico Road, south of West Silverbell Road.

Deputies say 76-year-old Terrill Smith was driving a Hyundai Sonata and suffered extensive head injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

PCSD says 60-year-old Karl Amundsen was driving a Dodge Ram pickup and suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say Amundsen was driving south on north Trico Road and crossed the center of the road, into the northbound lane and collided with Terrill.

PCSD says Amundsen showed signs of impairment.

