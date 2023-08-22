Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Pentatonix brings holiday tour to Phoenix next month

Pentatonix is bringing its holiday tour to Phoenix in September.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A cappella group Pentatonix will stop in Phoenix during its holiday tour.

“The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year” is coming to the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. and the special guest will be Lauren Alaina.

Tickets, which started at $29.50, are on sale at the Ticketmaster and Live Nation websites.

