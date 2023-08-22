Progress is hard to come by as sheriff and supervisors spar about law enforcement budget

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The budget talks between the Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the Pima County Board of Supervisors have been going on for months now with little progress to show.

Nanos went over his budget last year by $3 million which he attributes to costs beyond his control. High inflation ate up several million as did unexpected overtime costs due to staffing shortages.

This year, just as the new fiscal year begins, Nanos finds himself already $4.8 million in the red.

Nanos says that’s because the county failed to approve $2.8 million in inflation costs for next year. Another issue is the budget was reduced $2.1 million because the sheriff’s department had 180 vacancies.

Nanos says those vacancies are down to 93 and could be next to nothing by the end of the year.

“In October, we plan to hire 50 some corrections officers and we hope to be able to project out our deputies academy as well for another 40 to 50 people,” Nanos told the board. “I don’t have those vacancies.”

The board is also withholding $326,000 in retention bonuses.

Nanos explained his concerns in a letter which was given to the board Monday morning, meaning they did not have time to digest it.

“I’m telling you, you underfunded me, you underfunded me by $4.8 million,” he told the board. “I’ve explained it here. You may not like it.”

The board didn’t like it, and pointed out it has approved all pay raises for the deputies and staff by a 5-0 unanimous vote.

Still, Nanos pressed his case.

“It gives the board the ability to throw rocks at the sheriff for not meeting his budget,” he told the board about the underfunding.

In the letter, Nanos calls the shortfall underfunding, not overspending. He says the department is expected to face “severe financial challenges” in the next fiscal year due to these recent financial decisions.

But the board pushed back.

“I think it’s unfair to say that the board is underfunding the sheriff’s department and i certainly think it’s unfair to say that the board is throwing rocks at the sheriff,” said District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott.

Nanos suggested the board revise the budget for next year.

The board suggested they talk some more.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.