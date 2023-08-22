Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says

Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12,...
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game on Feb. 12, 2023.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum | File image)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.

According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.

Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during her this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named Rza.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating homicide near Prince and Oracle
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Tucson shooting
A family of rattlesnakes was removed and relocated by firefighters in Oro Valley.
Den of rattlesnakes removed from Oro Valley home
The Tucson Police Department said 64-year-old Robert Handley was arrested Friday, Aug. 18, on a...
Fake cop busted in Tucson for trying to pull over vehicle
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Tucson will discuss installing “tattletale” lights to catch red light runners
Jorge Elfido Fajardo-Reyes is facing charges of second-degree murder and DUI.
Driver arrested after man on mobility scooter hit, killed in Tucson

Latest News

The TPD says the lockdown has been lifted, and the area is safe for parents to pick up their...
UPDATE: Lockdown lifted after reports of weapon at Flowing Wells High
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
California mountain and desert towns dig out of the mud from 1st tropical storm in 84 years
Security concerns are growing at the courthouse amid reports of threats as Donald Trump's...
Trump indictment: Concerns grow over Fulton County jail security
Barbers at CrysStyles Hair Salon give free haircuts to kids for back-to-school.
Barber offers free haircuts for children ahead of the school year